Tencent And NetEase Score Wins As Chinese Regulator Doles Out Gaming Licenses; Alibaba Bags One This Time Too

- China's video games regulator approved 87 new video games for February, including titles under Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, and NetEase, Inc NTES.
- Leading gaming company Tencent won at least one game license for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi," Reuters reports.
- Alibaba bagged approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi."
- Also Read: Tencent Prepared To Launch Bevy Of Games This December As Domestic Regulatory Crackdown Cools Down
- NetEase won a license for its mobile game, "Journey to the West: Shikong."
- XD Inc XDNCF bagged a license for a title named "Sausage Party."
- In November 2022, Tencent bagged its first commercial game license in a year and a half since the country initiated a crackdown on the sector.
- Unlike in most other countries, video games need approvals from regulators before a release in China, which is also the largest gaming market.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 1.33% at $48.88 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.