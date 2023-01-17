Activision Blizzard Fails To Renew Gaming License With NetEase; Explores Other Alternatives To Tap Biggest Gaming Market

- NetEase, Inc NTES ditched an offer from U.S. games publisher Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI to extend their China licensing agreement by six months.
- The denial signals the exit of global titles like World of Warcraft from the top gaming market, Bloomberg reports.
- Blizzard's content and online services will be unavailable in China from January 23 under the existing agreement.
- Blizzard and NetEase failed to reach a new licensing agreement in 2022 that would have prolonged their 14-year partnership of delivering Blizzard titles to the Chinese market.
- The report added that the collaboration helped build NetEase into China's second-biggest games distributor, after Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY, and offered the Blizzard unit a reliable partner for franchises like Diablo, Warcraft, and Overwatch.
- Blizzard remained in discussions over alternative distribution partners to help avoid the cutoff of its services in China.
- Separately, Microsoft Corp's MSFT deal to snap Activision Blizzard faced opposition from the Federal Trade Commission, Sony Group Corp SONY, Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Nvidia Corp NVDA over anti-competitive concerns in the video game industry.
- Price Action: ATVI shares closed lower by 0.31% at $76.66 on Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.