 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NetEase Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Strength In Flagship Titles, New Games
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:47am   Comments
Share:
NetEase Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Strength In Flagship Titles, New Games
  • NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTESreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23.3% year-on-year to $3.82 billion, beating the consensus of $3.81 billion.
  • Segments and margins: Online game services revenues grew 29.8% Y/Y to $2.7 billion. The gross margin for online game services expanded by 100 bps to 64.1%.
  • Net revenues from Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAO) increased 20.5% Y/Y to $209.3 million, and the corresponding gross margin expanded by 320 bps to 50.7%.
  • Innovative businesses revenue rose 0.6% Y/Y to $588.9 million, and the gross margin contracted 140 bps to 26.8%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $1.56 beat the consensus of $1.04.
  • NetEase held $16.2 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $1.3 billion in operating cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board approved a dividend of $0.405 per ADS for Q4 versus $0.225 per ADS paid in Q3.
  • William Ding, CEO, and Director of NetEase, said, "While our flagship titles remain strong, we also introduced a number of highly successful games, including Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. These new titles further strengthen our portfolio and demonstrate our ability to develop world-class IP. For 2022, we are very excited to introduce more new games to broader demographics, paving the way for solid growth."
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 3.34% at $88.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTES + DAO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
Investors Flee To Safe Havens As Russia Escalates Invasion Of Ukraine
India Bans 54 Chinese Apps Including That From Sea, Alibaba, NetEase, Tencent
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Baidu, JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto And XPeng Shares Are Rising Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com