Dow Surges Over 100 Points; DZS Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.38% to 33,823.80 while the NASDAQ fell 0.60% to 11,784.95. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 4,079.83.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose around 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Otter Tail Corporation OTTR , up 13%, and MGE Energy, Inc. MGEE , up 3%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

AMC Networks Inc. AMCX shares shot up 27% to $26.06 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares tumbled 42% to $1.4750 after the company announced a $20 million registered direct offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.8% to $76.29 while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,852.10.

Silver traded up 0.3% to $21.765 on Friday while copper fell 0.5% to $4.1165.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.20%, London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.10% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.06%. The German DAX declined 0.33% French CAC 40 fell 0.25% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.37%.

The current account surplus in the Eurozone increased to EUR 28.9 billion in December from EUR 21.9 billion in the year-ago month. The annual inflation rate in France increased to 6% in January from 5.9% in the prior month. Retail sales in the UK rose 0.5% month-over-month in January. The annual producer inflation in Germany eased to 17.8% in January from 21.6% in the earlier month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.28% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.77%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.7%.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell by 25% from a year ago in January following a 20.6% drop in the previous month.

Japanese core machinery orders increased 1.6% month-over-month in December. Exports from Japan rose by 3.5% year-over-year to JPY 6,551.2 billion in January, while imports increased 17.8% to JPY 10,047.8 billion.

Economics

Prices for US imports fell 0.2% from a month ago in January versus a revised 0.1% drop in the prior month. US export prices rose by 0.8% from a month ago in January.

US leading economic index dropped 0.3% in January.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs slipped by 2 to 607 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 104,918,830 cases with around 1,141,860 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,684,650 cases and 530,750 deaths, while France reported over 39,578,460 COVID-19 cases with 164,680 deaths. In total, there were at least 678,287,670 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,787,830 deaths.