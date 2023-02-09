ñol


PepsiCo, Kellogg And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 4:17 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $26.84 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares gained 0.9% to $172.61 in after-hours trading.
  • The Walt Disney Company DIS reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it will restructure into three separate units and target $5.5 billion in cost cuts. Disney shares jumped 5.4% to $117.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Kellogg Company K to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kellogg shares gained 0.1% to $67.23 in after-hours trading.

  • Mattel, Inc. MAT reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak FY23 guidance. Mattel shares dropped 9.8% to $18.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion after the closing bell. PayPal shares gained 0.4% to $80.00 in after-hours trading.

