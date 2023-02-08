Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Wednesday as investors and traders turned their focus away from Federal Reserve commentary toward corporate earnings. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 closed over 1% lower while the Dow Jones fell 0.61%. Here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 2.28% higher on Wednesday. Chief Elon Musk teased another update about “Master Plan 3″ late on Tuesday night, hinting that it would be revealed at the electric vehicle firm’s Investor Day event at Giga Texas. In other news, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated Tesla's new plant could be installed in either of the states of Nuevo Leon or Hidalgo, according to a Reuters report.

2. Walt Disney Co DIS: Shares of Disney closed 0.13% higher and gained another 5.53% in extended trading after the company reported its latest quarterly earnings. Disney reported first-quarter revenue of $23.51 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street estimate of $23.37 billion. The company will be slashing 7,000 positions as it reorganizes into three new divisions - Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Parks, Experiences and Products, CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday.

3. Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM: Shares of the company closed 6.91% lower and fell another 19.16% in extended trading. The company reported a loss per share of $1.10 for its December quarter against a loss per share of $0.57 a year earlier.

4. Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD: Shares of Robinhood gained 5.44% in extended trading. The company reported a net loss of $166 million, or earnings per share of -$0.19 compared with a net loss of $175 million, or an EPS of -$0.20, in the third quarter of 2022. Robinhood said it had canceled nearly $500 million of share-based compensation of its founder and co-founder to ensure the company has as many resources as possible to deliver value to customers and shareholders.

5. Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN: Shares of Wynn Resorts gained 3.04% in extended trading. Wynn Resorts reported quarterly sales of $1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $958 million by 5%.

