Tesla Inc TSLA Chief Elon Musk teased another update about “Master Plan 3″ late on Tuesday night, hinting that it would be revealed at the electric vehicle firm’s Investor Day event at Giga Texas.

"Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1,” he tweeted. “The future is bright!"

Musk last year said the key ingredient of the next version of the Master Plan 3 would be "scaling to extreme size." The billionaire entrepreneur said the master plan would also have sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.

"Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company," Musk said in a reply to a tweet last year.

His four-step plan includes creating a premium car, using money from that to develop a vehicle at the mid-range, then creating a high volume and affordable car, before finally providing solar power.

