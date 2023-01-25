Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla gained 5.44% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported its quarterly earnings which marked the highest revenue, operating income and net income in company history. Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year and beat a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share stood at $1.19, beating a Street estimate of $1.13.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 0.89% higher on Wednesday. The retail giant’s workers at a warehouse in central England walked out on Wednesday, registering their protest over pay, reported Reuters. This is the first time the company's operations in Britain have faced strike action.

3. Shopify Inc SHOP: Shopify shares closed 10.87% higher and gained another 1.23% on Wednesday after the company announced monthly price increases for multiple plans. Shopify said it's updating pricing for its Basic, Shopify and Advanced plans beginning Wednesday.

4. IBM IBM: Shares of IBM fell 2.12% in extended trading on Wednesday. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.69 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $16.4 billion. Its adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share were in line with consensus estimates. The company plans to reduce around 3,900 jobs that represent 1.5% of its global workforce, reported Bloomberg.

5. ServiceNow Inc NOW: Shares of the company closed 1.21% higher but lost 2.85% in extended trading on Wednesday. ServiceNow said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 20% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, in line with average analyst estimates.

