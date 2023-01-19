Procter & Gamble, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $20.73 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares dropped 0.2% to $146.15 in after-hours trading.

H.B. Fuller Company FUL reported weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings forecast. H.B. Fuller shares fell 3.6% to $69.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. NFLX to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares fell 0.1% to $326.00 in after-hours trading.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed expectations. The company also named President Kimberly Dang as CEO of Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan shares gained 0.2% to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation MTB to post quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion after the closing bell. M&T Bank shares dropped 0.2% to $145.57 in after-hours trading.

