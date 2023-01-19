Procter & Gamble, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $20.73 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares dropped 0.2% to $146.15 in after-hours trading.
- H.B. Fuller Company FUL reported weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings forecast. H.B. Fuller shares fell 3.6% to $69.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. NFLX to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares fell 0.1% to $326.00 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed expectations. The company also named President Kimberly Dang as CEO of Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan shares gained 0.2% to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation MTB to post quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion after the closing bell. M&T Bank shares dropped 0.2% to $145.57 in after-hours trading.
Read This Next: Clear Channel Outdoor, Archer Aviation And These 2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.