by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 19, 2023 4:08 AM | 1 min read
Procter & Gamble, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $20.73 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares dropped 0.2% to $146.15 in after-hours trading.
  • H.B. Fuller Company FUL reported weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings forecast. H.B. Fuller shares fell 3.6% to $69.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. NFLX to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares fell 0.1% to $326.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed expectations. The company also named President Kimberly Dang as CEO of Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan shares gained 0.2% to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation MTB to post quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion after the closing bell. M&T Bank shares dropped 0.2% to $145.57 in after-hours trading.

