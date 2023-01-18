ñol

Charles Schwab, Moderna And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 4:12 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares gained 1.1% to $84.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. Interactive Brokers shares rose 1.4% to $78.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PNC Financial shares rose 0.4% to $162.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Moderna Inc MRNA said mRNA-1345, an investigational mRNA vaccine targeting RSV in older adults, met the primary efficacy endpoints in a Phase 3 trial of older adults. Moderna shares climbed 6.5% to $203.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Alcoa Corporation AA to post quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares dropped 0.2% to $54.75 in after-hours trading.

