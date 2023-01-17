Top 5 Industrials Stocks That May Jump

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS

Morgan Stanley recently maintained Leidos Holdings with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $112 to $111.. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $81.07 .

RSI Value: 27.56

27.56 LDOS Price Action: Shares of Leidos Holdings fell 0.4% to settle at $98.35 on Friday and lost 0.4% in after-hours trading.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH

Morgan Stanley recently maintained Booz Allen Hamilton with an Overweight and raised the price target from $110 to $118. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $69.68.

RSI Value: 23.44

23.44 BAH Price Action: Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton fell 0.5% to close at $94.99 on Friday and lost 0.4% in after-hours trading.



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL

Vertical Aerospace’s shares tumbled 49% over the past six months. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $2.58.

RSI Value: 28.03

28.03 EVTL Price Action: Shares of Vertical Aerospace fell 3.3% to close at $2.66 on Friday and added 2.6% in after-hours trading.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX

Cowen & Co. recently maintained L3Harris Technologies with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $260 to $240. The company’s 52-week low is $193.87.

RSI Value: 24.05

24.05 LHX Price Action: Shares of L3Harris Technologies fell 1.3% to close at $197.16 on Friday and lost 0.1% in after-hours trading.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT

Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. The company has a 52-week low of $365.34.

RSI Value: 24.68

24.68 LMT Price Action: Shares of Lockheed Martin fell 2.6% to close at $449.83 on Friday and lost 0.1% in after-hours trading.

