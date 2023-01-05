Tesla, Amazon, Aehr, Silvergate, Novocure: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Thursday, dragged by strong employment data which could nudge the Federal Reserve to continue its rate hikes. Private sector employment increased by 235,000 jobs in December and annual pay was up 7.3% year-over-year, according to the December ADP National Employment Report. At the same time, weekly jobless claims declined to 204,000. Here are five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Tesla shares closed 2.9% lower on Thursday. Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed the company's December China-made EV deliveries fell 44% to 55,796 vehicles from November, marking a five-month low figure. Additionally, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained his ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but lowered the price target from $285 to $250.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 2.37% lower on Thursday. Evgo Inc EVGO, a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has collaborated with Amazon.com to support an Alexa-enabled EV charging experience.

3. Aehr Test Systems AEHR: Shares of the company closed 3.55% lower but rose 16.68% in extended trading. The company’s net sales stood at $14.8 million, up 54% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

4. Silvergate Capital Corp SI: Silvergate shares closed 42.73% lower and lost another 2.23% in extended trading on Thursday after it released preliminary fourth-quarter results that showed a significant drop in customer deposits. Digital asset deposits decreased from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter to $3.8 billion, representing a decline of approximately 68%.

5. Novocure Ltd NVCR: Shares of the company closed 68.45% higher on Thursday. The company announced that its pivotal LUNAR Study in non-small cell lung cancer met the primary overall survival endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival.

