Exxon Mobil Shows Strength Compared To The S&P 500: Here's What's Going On

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM closed up 2.23% higher Thursday, in contrast to the S&P 500, which declined 1.17%.

On Tuesday, Exxon and Chevron Corporation CVX announced a decision to concentrate their projects in the Americas this year, and pull back from projects overseas. The two oil giants also say they have plans to expand into new businesses providing low-carbon technologies to other companies, as much of the world continues to move towards greener energy.

From a technical standpoint, Exxon has been trading in an ascending channel pattern since Dec. 6, making higher lows and higher highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bullish for the short term but can be bearish down the road.

For bullish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock is likely to continue upwards. Aggressive traders may decide to buy the stock at the lower trendline and exit the trade at the upper trendline.Bearish traders will want to watch for a breakdown from the lower ascending trendline, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks down from an ascending channel, it's a powerful reversal signal and indicates a steep downtrend may be in the cards.

The Exxon Chart: On Thursday, Exxon bounced up from the lower trendline of the ascending channel pattern and stalled at the median line of the formation. The median line of the channel coincides with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which also acts as resistance.