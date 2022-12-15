Tesla, Apple, Novavax, Adobe, Guardant Health: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 2% lower on Thursday after U.S. retail sales saw their steepest drop in close to a year last month, suggesting consumers are reining in spending around the holidays. Fears of a recession linger following the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, where the central bank projected rate hikes through next year with no cuts until 2024.

The Nasdaq closed 3.23% lower while the Dow declined 2.25%, its worst day in three months. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Tesla shares closed 0.55% higher despite the plunge in the U.S. market on Thursday. CEO Elon Musk sold around 22 million shares of Tesla from Dec. 12 through Dec. 14, according to filings, totaling around $3.6 billion and continuing a history of sales of Tesla in 2022.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: An Australian regulator has accused Apple and Microsoft Corp MSFT of not doing enough to stop child exploitation content on their platforms, reported Reuters. Apple shares closed 4.69% lower on Thursday.

3. Novavax Inc NVAX: Novavax shares closed 34.3% lower on Thursday after the company proposed an underwritten public offering to sell up to $125 million of its common stock. It also announced an offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes due in 2027. Novavax has stated in a filing that under certain conditions, it would have to repay up to $225 million related to the upfront payment previously received from the Authority under the original UK Supply Agreement.

4. Adobe Inc ADBE: Adobe shares closed 3.3% lower but gained 4.64% in extended trading after the company announced its fourth-quarter revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $4.53 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates.

5. Guardant Health Inc GH: Shares of the company closed 2.32% lower on Friday and shed 34.9% in extended trading after the company announced results from its ECLIPSE study evaluating the performance of its blood test for detecting colorectal cancer which disappointed investors. The test demonstrated 83% sensitivity in detecting individuals with colorectal cancer. Specificity was 90% in both individuals without advanced neoplasia and in those who had a negative colonoscopy result.

