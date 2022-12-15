ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

After-Hours Action: What's Going On With Guardant Health, Exact Sciences Shares?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
December 15, 2022 5:23 PM | 1 min read
After-Hours Action: What's Going On With Guardant Health, Exact Sciences Shares?

Guardant Health Inc GH and Exact Sciences Corp EXAS shares are moving in different directions in Thursday's after-hours session. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know: Guardant Health shares are plunging after the company announced results from its ECLIPSE study evaluating the performance of its blood test for detecting colorectal cancer. 

The test demonstrated 83% sensitivity in detecting individuals with colorectal cancer. Specificity was 90% in both individuals without advanced neoplasia and in those who had a negative colonoscopy result.

Exact Sciences owns Cologuard, a stool-based cancer test that would directly compete with Guardant Health's blood test. Cologuard is FDA approved and identifies 92% of colorectal cancers, according to data from the company. 

From Last Month: After Bill Gates Dumps Billions In Berkshire To Buy Microsoft, His Quiet Biotech Portfolio Has Made A New Trade

GH, EXAS Price Action: Guardant Health shares are down 40.6% in after hours at $24.50, while Exact Sciences shares are up 25.8% at $56.10, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas