Tesla, Jabil And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. JBL to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $9.33 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares gained 0.8% to $73.20 in after-hours trading.

reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter and issued strong full-year revenue guidance. Planet Labs shares gained 4.4% to $5.44 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. ADBE to have earned $3.50 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.2% to $340.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold around $3.6 billion worth of shares in the company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Tesla shares gained 0.1% to $156.90 in the after-hours trading session, after dropping 2.6% in regular trading session on Wednesday.

