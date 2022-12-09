Lululemon, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $168.57 million before the opening bell. Johnson Outdoors shares gained 1.9% to $58.50 in after-hours trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU posted upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak holiday-quarter guidance. Lululemon shares dropped 7.5% to $346.40 in the after-hours trading session.

posted upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak holiday-quarter guidance. Lululemon shares dropped 7.5% to $346.40 in the after-hours trading session. Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Broadcom also raised the quarterly dividend by 12% to $4.60 per share. Broadcom shares gained 3.2% to $548.05 in the after-hours trading session.

DocuSign Inc DOCU reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter and issued strong guidance. DocuSign shares surged 10.5% to $48.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Li Auto Inc. LI to post a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion before the opening bell. Li Auto shares rose 1.9% to $24.55 in after-hours trading.

