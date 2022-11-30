ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 30, 2022 4:23 AM | 1 min read
Hormel Foods, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.38 million before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.6% to $47.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Workday, Inc. WDAY reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Workday shares jumped 8.5% to $155.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares rose 1% to $153.18 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the first quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 2.1% to $15.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $827.04 million before the opening bell. Donaldson shares dropped 2.7% to $57.58 in after-hours trading.

