Hormel Foods, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.38 million before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.6% to $47.90 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.38 million before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.6% to $47.90 in after-hours trading. Workday, Inc. WDAY reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Workday shares jumped 8.5% to $155.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Workday shares jumped 8.5% to $155.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares rose 1% to $153.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here