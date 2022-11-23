HP, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $7.12 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.1% to $416.76 in after-hours trading.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for the year. Autodesk shares fell 9.3% to $189.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lufax Holding Ltd LU to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lufax Holding shares gained 1.8% to $1.6699 in after-hours trading.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter. The company said it expects full-year revenue growth to be between 5% and 7% and adjusted earnings to be between $2.30 and $2.60 per share. Nordstrom shares tumbled 9.2% to $20.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- HP Inc. HPQ announced plans to reduce up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025. The company reported a 11% drop in revenue for the fourth quarter and also issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter. HP shares gained 2.1% to $30.00 in the after-hours trading session.
