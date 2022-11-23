ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

HP, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 23, 2022 4:06 AM | 1 min read
HP, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $7.12 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.1% to $416.76 in after-hours trading.
  • Autodesk, Inc. ADSK posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for the year. Autodesk shares fell 9.3% to $189.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lufax Holding Ltd LU to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lufax Holding shares gained 1.8% to $1.6699 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Nordstrom, Inc. JWN posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter. The company said it expects full-year revenue growth to be between 5% and 7% and adjusted earnings to be between $2.30 and $2.60 per share. Nordstrom shares tumbled 9.2% to $20.56 in the after-hours trading session.
  • HP Inc. HPQ announced plans to reduce up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025. The company reported a 11% drop in revenue for the fourth quarter and also issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter. HP shares gained 2.1% to $30.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidancePre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas