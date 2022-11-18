Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• So-Young Intl SY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $62.46 million.

• JD.com JD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $34.42 billion.

• Buckle BKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $326.65 million.

• Foot Locker FL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Atkore ATKR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $981.80 million.

• QIWI QIWI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $789.82 million.

• Twist Bioscience TWST is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $57.02 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Motorsport Games MSGM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $5.00 per share on revenue of $3.23 million.

