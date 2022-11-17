Alibaba, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $29.45 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 1.2% to $79.09 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 1.5% to $79.50 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported upbeat earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it sees full-year revenue to be up 4.5% to 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Full year earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $3.51 to $3.58 versus a Street estimate of $3.53. Cisco shares gained 4.1% to $46.20 in the after-hours trading session.

