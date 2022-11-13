Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Nio, AMD: China Car Crash, MR Updates And Earnings Draw Investors' Attention

U.S. markets witnessed their best week since June as the Nasdaq closed 1.9% higher on Friday after consumer price inflation cooled in October. Tech stocks shrugged off the fall in cryptocurrencies after FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The S&P 500 gained nearly 1% while the Dow closed marginally higher to end the week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:

1. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of the retail giant closed over 4% on Friday. Shares of Amazon have been on the rise following news that CEO Andy Jassy is embarking on a review of expenses and cutting back on businesses that haven’t been profitable. In the latest news, country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton bagged a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, reported Reuters.

Also Read: Compare Online Investing Brokers

2. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Following the rally led by the inflation report, Apple added over $190.9 billion in market cap on Thursday, the most ever by any U.S.-listed company. The stock closed 1.93% higher on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report that analyzes Apple’s job listings, the company is planning a 3D world and video service for its mixed-reality headset.

3. Tesla Inc TSLA: Tesla reportedly said on Sunday it would aid Chinese police in investigating a crash involving one of its Model Y cars following reports from local media that said two people died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Shares of the EV maker had closed 2.75% higher on Friday.

4. Nio Inc NIO: Shares of Nio closed over 11% higher in the U.S. on Friday despite the company reporting weak numbers. Nio reported a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan ($577.9 million) in the third quarter compared to a net loss of 835.3 million yuan a year earlier. The company’s total revenues stood at 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) during the quarter versus 8.63 billion yuan a year earlier.

5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: Shares of the chipmaker closed over 5% higher on Friday. Last week, AMD hosted a launch event for its fourth-generation EPYC server CPU Genoa and said its customers included Microsoft Corp’s MSFT Azure, Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud and Oracle Corporation ORCL would be among its customers.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Warns Of 1929 Great Depression Scenario If Fed Doesn't Pivot, Says Inflation Could Turn Negative In 2023