Tesla Reportedly Aiding China Police Probe Into Fatal Model Y Crash: What You Should Know

Tesla Inc TSLA said it will support a probe carried out by Chinese authorities into a crash that killed two people in the country's southern Guangdong province on Nov. 5.

What Happened: The crash involved a Tesla Model Y and killed a motorcyclist and a high school girl, reported Reuters, citing local Chinese media.

A video of the incident was shared by Jimu News that showed the car crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist at high speed, according to Reuters.

"Police are currently seeking a third-party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance," said Tesla, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: The crash was a trending topic on China's Weibo social media portal on Sunday, noted Reuters.

The 55-year-old driver of the Model Y encountered an issue with the brake pedal, said the traffic police, reported Reuters, citing local media.

An unidentified family member of the driver reportedly said he encountered issues with the brake pedal.

Last year, the Elon Musk-led company faced protests at an auto show in China about faulty brakes and since then the company has faced other brake-related complaints in the Far-Eastern country. Tesla has defended against such claims and formed a legal unit to address them.

Owners involved in previous crashes in 2020 and 2021 lost court cases after they blamed faulty brakes.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 2.75% higher at $195.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.



Read Next: He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not: Elon Musk Gives Mixed Signals As He Deletes ‘Fan’ Tweet on Stephen King