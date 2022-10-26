Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today

U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.

1. Apple Inc AAPL: Apple is scheduled to report its earnings for the quarter ended September on Thursday. Investors and analysts will be keenly watching out for how iPhone 14 sales have panned out. Analysts are expecting revenue to grow 6.7% to $88.9 billion with a profit of $1.27 per share, according to Reuters. The stock closed 1.96% lower on Thursday.

2. Meta Platforms Inc META: Meta reported third-quarter revenue of $27.71 billion, registering a 4% fall compared to a year ago. The company reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the third quarter, which came in shy of the $1.91 target from analysts. The stock closed 5.59% lower on Wednesday.

3. Microsoft Corporation MSFT: Shares of the software giant closed 7.72% down on Thursday after the company announced weak quarterly guidance during its earnings call. The company expects $52.35 billion to $53.35 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter, which indicates a 2% growth at the middle of the range, reported CNBC.

4. Tesla Inc TSLA: The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly launched a probe against the EV-maker over claims that its electric vehicles can drive themselves, reported Reuters. The previously undisclosed probe was launched last year following more than a dozen crashes, the report said.

5. Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG: Shares of the search engine giant closed 9.14% lower on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $69.09 billion, up 6% year-over-year but below Street estimates of $70.9 billion. The company reported earnings per share of $1.06, missing an estimate of $1.27 from analysts.

