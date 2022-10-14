Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Wells Fargo WFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion.
• Citigroup C is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $18.26 billion.
• Morgan Stanley MS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $29.58 per share on revenue of $266.82 billion.
• JPMorgan Chase JPM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $32.03 billion.
• PNC Financial Services Gr PNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
• Enzo Biochem ENZ is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• First Republic Bank FRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• U.S. Bancorp USB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.
• UnitedHealth Group UNH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.42 per share on revenue of $80.50 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
