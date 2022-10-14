ñol

Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 5:12 AM | 1 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wells Fargo WFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion.

• Citigroup C is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $18.26 billion.

• Morgan Stanley MS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $29.58 per share on revenue of $266.82 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase JPM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $32.03 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr PNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Enzo Biochem ENZ is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Republic Bank FRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp USB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group UNH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.42 per share on revenue of $80.50 billion.

 

