PepsiCo Boosts Annual Guidance Following Solid Q3 Beat

PepsiCo Inc PEP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $21.97 billion, beating the consensus of $20.81 billion.

The gross profit increased 8% Y/Y to $11.7 billion, and the profit margin fell 40 basis points Y/Y to 53.1%.

The operating margin contracted 30 basis points to 15.3%, and operating income for the quarter climbed 6.1% to $3.4 billion.

The company held $6.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 3, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $6.3 billion.

Core EPS of $1.97 beat the analyst consensus of $1.84.

Outlook : PepsiCo expects FY22 organic revenue growth of 12% (previously 10%).

Price Action: PEP shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $164.85 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

