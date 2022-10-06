ñol

Elon Musk Announces Start Of Tesla Semi Trucks Production With 1st Deliveries To Pepsi

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 6, 2022 8:39 PM | 1 min read
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Thursday evening that he was “excited” to announce the production of Tesla’s fully-electric semi truck with deliveries to PepsiCo, Inc PEP beginning Dec. 1.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Musk tweeted, “Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to 

[Pepsi] on Dec 1st!”

Musk said the truck comes with a 500 miles range and is “super fun to drive.”

Tesla says on its website that the Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and recover 70% of the range in 30 minutes using dedicated chargers.

It was reported earlier that electric trucks like the Semi could receive up to $40,000 incentive under pending legislation.

Read Next: Elon Musk, Twitter Quietly Held Talks To Lower $44B Buyout Price: WSJ

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesElon MuskEVsSemi TrucksNewsTop StoriesTech