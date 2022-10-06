Elon Musk Announces Start Of Tesla Semi Trucks Production With 1st Deliveries To Pepsi

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Thursday evening that he was “excited” to announce the production of Tesla’s fully-electric semi truck with deliveries to PepsiCo, Inc PEP beginning Dec. 1.

Musk tweeted, “Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to

[Pepsi] on Dec 1st!”

500 mile range & super fun to drive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Musk said the truck comes with a 500 miles range and is “super fun to drive.”

Tesla says on its website that the Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and recover 70% of the range in 30 minutes using dedicated chargers.

It was reported earlier that electric trucks like the Semi could receive up to $40,000 incentive under pending legislation.

