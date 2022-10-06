Nasdaq Edges Higher; AngioDynamics Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks pared losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.30% to 30,184.18 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 11,156.91. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 3,775.35.



Also check this: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1% on Thursday. Leading the sector was strength from SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SMHI and Transocean Ltd. RIG.



In trading on Thursday, utilities shares fell by 1.8%.



Top Headline

US natural-gas supplies surged 129 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.



Equities Trading UP

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares shot up 44% to $2.6990 after the company was granted a US patent titled 'Cleaning Method for Prepless Colonoscopy.'

shares shot up 44% to $2.6990 after the company was granted a US patent titled 'Cleaning Method for Prepless Colonoscopy.' Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB got a boost, shooting 23% to $0.3113 after the company announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide, for treating or preventing infections.

got a boost, shooting 23% to $0.3113 after the company announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide, for treating or preventing infections. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares were also up, gaining 32% to $0.3579 after the company announced it received feedback from the FDA pursuant to its Type B Pre-IND meeting request regarding its Deltacel development strategy.



Equities Trading DOWN

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO shares tumbled 15% to $18.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

shares tumbled 15% to $18.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT were down 30% to $0.6661. Applied Therapeutics’ ACTION-Galactosemia Kids Phase 3 trial has demonstrated a trend in clinical benefit favoring AT-007 vs. placebo. A data review at 12 months by the monitoring committee indicated that while the study's primary endpoint has not yet reached statistical significance, a trend exists favoring AT-007 vs. placebo.

were down 30% to $0.6661. Applied Therapeutics’ ACTION-Galactosemia Kids Phase 3 trial has demonstrated a trend in clinical benefit favoring AT-007 vs. placebo. A data review at 12 months by the monitoring committee indicated that while the study's primary endpoint has not yet reached statistical significance, a trend exists favoring AT-007 vs. placebo. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN was down, falling 40% to $0.5659 after the company announced a mitochondrial disease-focused strategy. The plan will include a 45% workforce reduction.



Also check out: Sotera Health, SMART Global And Other Big Losers From Wednesday



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $88.44, while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,721.70.



Silver traded up 0.3% to $20.61 on Thursday while copper fell 1% to $3.4645.



Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.51%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.67% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.86%. The German DAX dropped 0.3%, French CAC 40 fell 0.71% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.9%.

The S&P Global Eurozone construction PMI rose to 45.3 in September from 44.2 in the previous month, recording contraction for the fifth straight month. The S&P Global/CIPS UK construction PMI climbed to 52.3 in September from 49.2 in the prior month.

Passenger car registrations in France surged 5.5% year-over-year to 141,142 units in September, while construction PMI rose to 49.1 in September from 48.2 a month ago. German construction PMI declined to 41.8 in September from 42.6 in August, while factory orders in Germany slipped 2.4% month-over-month in August. The S&P Global Italy construction PMI surged to 46.7 in September from 41.2 in August. Industrial production in Spain climbed 5.5% year-over-year in August.

Economics

US-based companies announced plans to reduce 29,989 jobs from their payrolls during the month of September.

US initial jobless claims rose by 29,000 to 219,000 in the week that ended October 1st, above market expectations of 203,000.

US natural-gas supplies surged 129 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Federal Reserve board governor Lisa Cook is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is set to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Check out this: Volatility In Markets Decreases Further, Here's Why



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 98,411,240 cases with around 1,086,680 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,604,460 cases and 528,740 deaths, while France reported over 35,639,690 COVID-19 cases with 155,310 deaths. In total, there were at least 625,040,080 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,555,810 deaths.