Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "fear" zone after US stocks recorded a slight decline on Wednesday.

US stocks saw a major surge earlier during the week, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest two-session rise since 2020.

However, yields rose sharply on Wednesday, which exerted put pressure on the Wall Street for most of the session.

The ADP said private payrolls rose by 208,000 in September, surpassing market expectations. Analysts are now awaiting data nonfarm payrolls, due to be released on Friday.

The Dow fell 0.140% to close at 30,273.87 on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.20% to 3,783.28. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.25% to settle at 11,148.64 in the previous session.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, scheduled for release today.

At a current reading of 30.0, the index remained in the "fear" zone.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.