US Stock Futures Mixed After Recording Quarterly Losses; Tesla In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses for the week, month and quarter. The Dow Jones settled below the 29,000 level for the first time since November 2020, while the S&P 500 index also recorded its worst month since March 2020.

The 30-stock index fell 6.7% during the third quarter, also recording a third-consecutive losing quarter for the first time since 2015. For September, the Dow fell 8.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.3%.

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI for September is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index might rise slightly to 52.9 in September from 52.8 in August. Data on construction spending for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending declining 0.3% in August following a 0.4% drop in the previous month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET, while Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43 points to 28,844.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 4 points to 3,597.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 65.25 points to 10,970.25.

Commodities

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 3.9% to trade at $88.45 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 4.1% to trade at $82.72 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs climbed by 2 to 604 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

Gold futures fell 0.1% to trade at $1,670.60 an ounce, while silver traded up 1.8% at $19.39 an ounce on Monday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

Europe Markets

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 1.2%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 1.4%, while German DAX dropped 1.1%.

The S&P Global Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 48.4 in September compared to a preliminary reading of 48.5. The S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing PMI for UK was revised lower to 48.4 in September from a preliminary level of 48.5, while German manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 in September from a preliminary reading of 48.3. The S&P Global French manufacturing PMI fell to 47.7 in September versus 50.6 in the previous month, while Italian manufacturing PMI rose to 48.3 in September from the 48 a month ago. The S&P Global manufacturing PMI for Spain dropped to 49 in September from 49.9 in the prior month.



Asia-Pacific Markets

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.83%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%, while India’s S&P BSE SENSEX fell 1.2%.

The S&P Global Indian Manufacturing dropped to a three-month low level of 55.1 in September from 56.2 in the previous month, while Japanese manufacturing PMI fell to 50.8 in September from a final 51.5 in August. The S&P Global Australian manufacturing PMI fell to 53.5 in September from 53.8 in August.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc maintained American Tower Corporation AMT with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $300 to $264.



American Tower shares rose 0.5% to close at $214.70 on Friday.



Breaking News

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. XPeng Inc. XPEV announced electric vehicle deliveries of 8,468 units for September, with the breakup showing 4,643 P7 sedans, 2,417 P5 sedans, 1,233 G3i SUVs, and 184 G9 flagship SUVs.

announced electric vehicle deliveries of 8,468 units for September, with the breakup showing 4,643 P7 sedans, 2,417 P5 sedans, 1,233 G3i SUVs, and 184 G9 flagship SUVs. NIO Inc. NIO said it delivered 10,878 vehicles in September, comprising 7,729 SUVs, and 3,149 sedans. The company delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, surging by 29.3% year-over-year.

said it delivered 10,878 vehicles in September, comprising 7,729 SUVs, and 3,149 sedans. The company delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, surging by 29.3% year-over-year. Li Auto Inc. LI reported deliveries of 11,531 vehicles for September, with 10,123 of them being its L9 six-seat flagship SUV. September marked the first full month of deliveries of this model.



