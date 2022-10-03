Bitcoin Falls, But Remains Above This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower, but still managed to remain above the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile fell below the important $1,300 level on Monday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.

Maker MKR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Chiliz CHZ/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $928.15 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.3% to $19,226, while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $1,293 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $781.84

24-hour gain: 5.2%

Reserve Rights RSR/USD

Price: $0.01016

24-hour gain: 4.2%

Elrond EGLD/USD

Price: $49.43

24-hour gain: 3.4%

PancakeSwap CAKE/USD

Price: $4.60

24-hour gain: 2.5%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.45

24-hour gain: 2%



Losers

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2138

24-hour drop: 10%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.01

24-hour drop: 7.8%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0003214

24-hour drop: 7.7%

XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.4424

24-hour drop: 7%

Stellar XLM/USD

Price: $0.1145

24-hour drop: 5.8%