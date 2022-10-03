Bitcoin Falls, But Remains Above This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower, but still managed to remain above the $19,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile fell below the important $1,300 level on Monday.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.
Maker MKR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Chiliz CHZ/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $928.15 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.3% to $19,226, while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $1,293 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $781.84
24-hour gain: 5.2%
- Reserve Rights RSR/USD
Price: $0.01016
24-hour gain: 4.2%
- Elrond EGLD/USD
Price: $49.43
24-hour gain: 3.4%
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD
Price: $4.60
24-hour gain: 2.5%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $6.45
24-hour gain: 2%
Losers
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2138
24-hour drop: 10%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $4.01
24-hour drop: 7.8%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0003214
24-hour drop: 7.7%
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.4424
24-hour drop: 7%
- Stellar XLM/USD
Price: $0.1145
24-hour drop: 5.8%
