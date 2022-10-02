Check Out These Two Dividend Stocks Dan Loeb Holds For Steady Gains

Dan Loeb’s Third Point Management has earned annualized returns of 15.7% since its inception in 1995 through December 2016.

In 2021, Third Point saw annual returns of 22.7%, as markets saw record highs.

Over the course of the second quarter, Loeb purchased roughly 3.8 million shares of Ovintiv and 1 million shares of Walt Disney DIS. While selling the firm's stake in Intuit INTU and S&P Global SPGI.

Ovintiv Inc. OVV offers a dividend yield of 2.18% or $1.00 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for three consecutive years. The Calgary, Canada-based oil and gas producer has key assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Montney, and Duvernay areas. "In the second quarter, we delivered our highest quarterly cash flow and free cash flow in over a decade — this result reflects the value we are generating with our culture of innovation, leading capital efficiency, top tier multi-basin portfolio and disciplined capital allocation," said Ovintiv CEO Brendan McCracken . Ovintiv has received regulatory approvals for the renewal of its share repurchase program to purchase more than 24.8 common shares, or 10% of its public float commencing Oct. 3, 2022 and ending Oct. 2, 2023.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH offers a dividend yield of 1.30% or $6.60 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends twelve years. The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based private health insurer has expanded its pharmacy and health care services after its merger in 2011 with Optum. The company returned $4 billion to shareholders in the second quarter through dividends and share repurchases and increased the dividend by 14% in June 2022. In the second quarter, UnitedHealth's revenues were up 13% year-over-year to $80.3 billion, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealth care.

