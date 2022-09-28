ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson And This Agro Play In A 'Treacherous Market'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson And This Agro Play In A 'Treacherous Market'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH is the “number one player in managed care.” “We’re gonna see a lot of synergies, double-digit organic growth as well and the stock is down 7% from its high,” she added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK as his final trade. “I like this play both defensively and offensively,” he stated.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr said he was buying Johnson & Johnson JNJ for the long term. The company offers “16 times earnings, 2.7% dividend,” he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Deere & Company DE as his final trade. “It’s a treacherous market out there,” Lebenthal stated. The company offers “a good cushion to the downside,” he added. “At this valuation and with the fundamentals for agriculture right now, I feel like this is a very safe place to be,” Lebenthal further said.

Also Read: 'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Says This Could Be The Real Reason Yields Are Rising Despite Deflation Talks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cerity PartnersCNBCFarrHightowerJim LebenthalJoshua BrownMichael FarrMiller & WashingtonRitholtz Wealth ManagementStephanie LinkLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas