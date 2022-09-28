CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson And This Agro Play In A 'Treacherous Market'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH is the “number one player in managed care.” “We’re gonna see a lot of synergies, double-digit organic growth as well and the stock is down 7% from its high,” she added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK as his final trade. “I like this play both defensively and offensively,” he stated.

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr said he was buying Johnson & Johnson JNJ for the long term. The company offers “16 times earnings, 2.7% dividend,” he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Deere & Company DE as his final trade. “It’s a treacherous market out there,” Lebenthal stated. The company offers “a good cushion to the downside,” he added. “At this valuation and with the fundamentals for agriculture right now, I feel like this is a very safe place to be,” Lebenthal further said.

