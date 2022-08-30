ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 10:00 AM | 3 min read
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session

The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39.

Also check this: Volatility In Markets Rises Further After US Stocks Extend Last Week's Losses


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT, up 16% and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY up 6%.


In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 3%.


Top Headline

 

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 18.6% year-over-year during June.


Equities Trading UP

 

  • Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares shot up 52% to $3.96. Shares are in low-float territory; the issue has about 15 million shares in its float.
  • Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX got a boost, shooting 36% to $4.4689.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares were also up, gaining 21% to $3.45 after a 13D Filing showed Cincinnati Cornerstone Investors reported a 22.9% stake in the company.

 


Equities Trading DOWN

  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares tumbled 27% to $3.66 on possible profit taking after the stock surged Monday.
  • Shares of Photronics, Inc. PLAB were down 21% to $17.22. Photronics posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
  • Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ was down, falling 17% to $6.95 on profit-taking after the stock surged following its IPO.

 


Also check out: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Jumped Around 25%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.8% to $93.33, while gold traded down 0.4% at $1,742.10.


Silver traded down 0.8% to $18.525 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.9% to $3.5780.



Euro zone


European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. The German DAX gained 1.3%, French CAC 40 rose 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1%.

Consumer confidence in the Eurozone rose to -24.9 in August versus a record low level of -27 in July, while services confidence indicator declined to 8.7 in August from 10.4 a month ago. The economic sentiment indicator also declined to 97.6 in August versus a revised reading of 98.9 in July.

Retail sales in Spain fell 0.5% year-over-year in July, while annual inflation rate in the country eased to 10.4% in August from 10.8% in the prior month. Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 1.425 billion in July. Italy’s industrial sales declined by 0.2 percent month-over-month in June.

 


Economics

 

  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 18.6% year-over-year during June.
  • The FHFA House Price Index rose 0.1% from a month ago in June.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

 


Check out this: Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone As Markets Digest Powell's Speech


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 96,091,120 cases with around 1,069,490 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,419,670 cases and 527,820 deaths, while France reported over 34,482,600 COVID-19 cases with 153,960 deaths. In total, there were at least 606,774,770 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,490,430 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets