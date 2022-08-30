U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session

The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT, up 16% and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY up 6%.



In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 3%.



Top Headline

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 18.6% year-over-year during June.



Equities Trading UP

Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares shot up 52% to $3.96. Shares are in low-float territory; the issue has about 15 million shares in its float.

got a boost, shooting 36% to $4.4689. Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares were also up, gaining 21% to $3.45 after a 13D Filing showed Cincinnati Cornerstone Investors reported a 22.9% stake in the company.



Equities Trading DOWN

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares tumbled 27% to $3.66 on possible profit taking after the stock surged Monday.

were down 21% to $17.22. Photronics posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ was down, falling 17% to $6.95 on profit-taking after the stock surged following its IPO.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.8% to $93.33, while gold traded down 0.4% at $1,742.10.



Silver traded down 0.8% to $18.525 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.9% to $3.5780.





Euro zone



European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. The German DAX gained 1.3%, French CAC 40 rose 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1%.

Consumer confidence in the Eurozone rose to -24.9 in August versus a record low level of -27 in July, while services confidence indicator declined to 8.7 in August from 10.4 a month ago. The economic sentiment indicator also declined to 97.6 in August versus a revised reading of 98.9 in July.

Retail sales in Spain fell 0.5% year-over-year in July, while annual inflation rate in the country eased to 10.4% in August from 10.8% in the prior month. Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 1.425 billion in July. Italy’s industrial sales declined by 0.2 percent month-over-month in June.



Economics

The FHFA House Price Index rose 0.1% from a month ago in June.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.



