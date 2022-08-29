Nasdaq Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.53% to 32,110.90 while the NASDAQ fell 1.12% to 12,005.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.72% to 4,028.37.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 2.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included American Resources Corporation AREC, up 13% and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU up 14%.



In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell by 1.5%.



Top Headline



The Dallas Fed manufacturing index rose to -12.9 in August from -22.6 in the previous month.



Equities Trading UP



Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI shares shot up 100% to $1.3600. Advanced Human Imaging announced Sunday it signed a Master Services Agreement with Estonia-based Activate Health OÜ.

Shares of Hill International, Inc. HIL got a boost, shooting 20% to $3.3621 following an updated merger agreement with Global Infrastructure Solutions which offers Hill shareholders $3.40 per share in cash versus $2.85 per share offered previously.

Pinduoduo Inc. PDD shares were also up, gaining 19% to $68.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue results.

Equities Trading DOWN

SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT shares tumbled 23% to $1.3850 after the company reported a decline in Q4 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.



Shares of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE were down 40% to $6.30 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.



PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD was down, falling 19% to $3.97. PaxMedica priced its initial public offering of 1.55 million shares of common stock at $5.25 per share.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 3.3% to $96.09, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,753.00.



Silver traded down 0.5% to $18.65 on Monday while copper fell 2% to $3.6220.





Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.77%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.87%. The German DAX declined 0.57%, French CAC 40 fell 0.80% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.23%.



Economics

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 96,011,850 cases with around 1,069,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,415,720 cases and 527,790 deaths, while France reported over 34,478,790 COVID-19 cases with 153,850 deaths. In total, there were at least 606,081,240 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,488,500 deaths.