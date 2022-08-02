Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Insights

Henry Schein HSIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Henry Schein reported in-line EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.16.
Revenue was up $63.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Henry Schein's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.91
|0.93
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|1.07
|1.10
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|3.13B
|3.14B
|2.95B
|2.89B
|Revenue Actual
|3.18B
|3.33B
|3.18B
|2.97B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Henry Schein management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.75 and $4.91 per share.
