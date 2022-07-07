ñol

Earnings Scheduled For July 7, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 4:55 AM | 1 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Northern Technologies NTIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Helen Of Troy HELE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $484.48 million.

• Park Aerospace PKE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.54 million.

• Levi Strauss LEVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• WD-40 WDFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $142.77 million.

