Earnings Scheduled For July 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Northern Technologies NTIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.
• Helen Of Troy HELE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $484.48 million.
• Park Aerospace PKE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Byrna Technologies BYRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.54 million.
• Levi Strauss LEVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• WD-40 WDFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $142.77 million.
