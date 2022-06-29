ñol

Dow Jumps 150 Points; Icosavax Shares Plunge

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 2:33 PM | 4 min read

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.48% to 31,097 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 11,196.51. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.19% to 3,828.87.

Also check this: McCormick, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Health care shares jumped by 1.3% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR, up 23% and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA up 14%.


In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell by 2.3%.


Top Headline


US crude oil inventories dropped by 2.762 million barrels in the week ended June 24th, compared to a 0.386 million decline in the prior period, the EIA said.


Equities Trading UP


Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI shares shot up 22% to $2.47 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2b/3 PRISM trial of Haduvio in treating prurigo nodularis, a chronic disease characterized by severe pruritus and the presence of nodules, lesions, and excoriations.


Shares of 2U, Inc. TWOU got a boost, shooting 17% to $10.90. Indian online education provider Byju’s offered to buy 2U for $15 a share in cash, valuing the edtech company at more than $1 billion, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.


Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA shares were also up, gaining 155% to $0.3031 after the company announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.


Equities Trading DOWN

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN shares tumbled 44% to $8.22 following news of a $225 million offering by the company. The offering follows news earlier in June of reduced 2022 bottom-line guidance by the Aspen Aerogels.


Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX were down 34% to $1.5799. Agile Therapeutics filed for offering of up to 15.7 million shares.


Icosavax, Inc. ICVX was down, falling 25% to $6.28 after the company announced interim results from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IVX-121, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F antigen, in young and older adults.


Also check out: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; GDP Report In Focus


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $110.72, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,820.00.


Silver traded down 0.4% to $20.72 on Wednesday while copper rose 0.1% to $3.7835.



Euro zone


European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.67%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.15% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.56%. The German DAX dropped 1.73%, French CAC 40 fell 0.90% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.21%.

Retail sales in Spain rose by 1.4% year-over-year in May compared to revised 1.6% increase in the prior month, while annual inflation rate increased to 10.2% in June from 8.7% in May. Loans to households in the Eurozone increased 4.6% year-over-year in May.


Economics


The US economy contracted by an annualized rate of 1.6% on quarter in the first quarter, compared to a 1.5% decline in the second estimate. The country’s economy recorded the first contraction since the pandemic-induced recession in 2020.


Corporate profits in the US dropped 4.9% to $2.40 trillion in the first quarter.


US crude oil inventories dropped by 2.762 million barrels in the week ended June 24th, compared to a 0.386 million decline in the prior period, the EIA said.


Check out this: US GDP And Other Macro Issues For Wednesday


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 89,030,720 cases with around 1,041,350 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,436,430 cases and 525,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 32,207,080 COVID-19 cases with 670,900 deaths. In total, there were at least 550,871,330 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,354,200 deaths.

