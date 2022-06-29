US GDP And Other Macro Issues For Wednesday

- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 6:30 a.m. ET.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The third estimate for Q1 GDP, at minus 1.4%, is likely to show little change versus the second estimate of minus 1.5%. Analysts expect personal consumption expenditures to be unrevised at a 3.1% growth rate.
- Data on corporate profits for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty report for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Intuit And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.