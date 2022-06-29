ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

US GDP And Other Macro Issues For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 3:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 6:30 a.m. ET.
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The third estimate for Q1 GDP, at minus 1.4%, is likely to show little change versus the second estimate of minus 1.5%. Analysts expect personal consumption expenditures to be unrevised at a 3.1% growth rate.
  • Data on corporate profits for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty report for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Intuit And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets