ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

McCormick, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 3:57 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.3% to $70.46 in after-hours trading.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings guidance. AeroVironment shares dipped 10.7% to $73.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares rose 0.2% to $87.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • 89bio, Inc. ETNB reported a proposed $75 million underwritten public offering. 89bio shares dropped 4.8% to $3.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. PAYX to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the closing bell. Paychex shares rose 0.3% to $120.18 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas