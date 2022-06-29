McCormick, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.3% to $70.46 in after-hours trading.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings guidance. AeroVironment shares dipped 10.7% to $73.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares rose 0.2% to $87.00 in after-hours trading.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB reported a proposed $75 million underwritten public offering. 89bio shares dropped 4.8% to $3.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. PAYX to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion before the closing bell. Paychex shares rose 0.3% to $120.18 in after-hours trading.
