McCormick, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.3% to $70.46 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.3% to $70.46 in after-hours trading. AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings guidance. AeroVironment shares dipped 10.7% to $73.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY23 earnings guidance. AeroVironment shares dipped 10.7% to $73.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares rose 0.2% to $87.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here