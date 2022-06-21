ñol

U.S. Markets Open Higher; Lennar Earnings Top Views

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 10:23 AM | 3 min read

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,395.65 while the NASDAQ rose 2.88% to 11,109.85. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.38% to 3,762.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 3.1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN, up 12% and Chewy, Inc. CHWY up 13%.


In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares rose by just 0.7%.


Top Headline


Lennar Corporation LEN reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Lennar posted adjusted earnings of $4.69 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.98 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $8.36 billion, versus expectations of $8.11 billion.

The company said it sees Q3 deliveries of 17,000 to 18,500.

 

Equities Trading UP


Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY shares shot up 139% to $10.31 as the company agreed to be taken private by TPG Capital,.


Shares of Valneva SE VALN got a boost, shooting 82% to $24.95. Pfizer will invest €90.5 million ($95 million) for an 8.1% stake in Valneva, as the companies updated the terms of agreement for Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.


BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares were also up, gaining 26% to $2.56. BlackSky won a 5-year joint Artificial Intelligence Center contract for AI data readiness.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD shares tumbled 34% to $12.79. A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis.


Shares of Neonode Inc. NEON were down 20% to $5.09.


The ODP Corporation ODP was down, falling 15% to $29.70. ODP completed realignment of operating business entities to better serve customers.


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $111.85, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,839.20.


Silver traded up 0.5% to $21.69 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.7% to $4.0415.



Euro zone


European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.7% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. The German DAX gained 1.1%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.1%.

The Euro Area recorded a current account gap of EUR 5.4 billion in April versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 32.3 billion.

 

Economics


The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to an eight-month low of +0.01 in May from +0.40 in the prior month.


Existing home sales dropped by 3.4% to an annual rate of 5.41 million in May.


Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.


The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.


Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 88,054,080 cases with around 1,038,380 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,320,840 cases and 524,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 31,756,110 COVID-19 cases with 669,210 deaths. In total, there were at least 544,958,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,342,090 deaths.

