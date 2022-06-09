ñol

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Drops 150 Points; Bluejay Diagnostics Shares Jump

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 12:20 PM | 3 min read

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.46% to 32,759.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 12,028.69. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.46% to 4,096.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included JOANN Inc. JOAN, up 9% and Signet Jewelers Limited SIG up 10%.


In trading on Thursday, financials shares fell 1%.


Top Headline


US initial jobless claims rose by 27,000 to 229,000 in the week ended June 4th, the highest level since mid-January. Analysts, however, were expecting a reading of 210,000 for the latest week.


Equities Trading UP


Applied UV, Inc. AUVI shares shot up 62% to $2.8650 after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.


Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX got a boost, shooting 20% to $1.5425 after the company announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.


Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares were also up, gaining 18% to $0.2830 after the company announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition.


Equities Trading DOWN

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS shares tumbled 18% to $14.02 after reporting Q1 results. Wells Fargo maintained PagSeguro Digital with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $23 to $21.


Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE were down 23% to $11.08. Forge announced redemption of public warrants.


Skillsoft Corp. SKIL was down, falling 15% to $5.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $121.86, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,845.40.


Silver traded down 2.1% to $21.63 on Thursday while copper fell 1.5% to $4.3860.



Euro zone


European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.04%, London’s FTSE 100 slipped 1.14% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.09%. The German DAX dropped 1.37%, French CAC 40 fell 1.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 1.59%.

Payroll employment in the France’s private sector increased by 0.3% to 20.60 million in the first quarter.


Economics


US initial jobless claims rose by 27,000 to 229,000 in the week ended June 4th, the highest level since mid-January. Analysts, however, were expecting a reading of 210,000 for the latest week.


The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 86,988,670 cases with around 1,035,030 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,197,520 cases and 524,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 31,315,770 COVID-19 cases with 667,700 deaths. In total, there were at least 538,224,900 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,326,880 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Information TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesMid-Day Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets