Lions Gate Entertainment And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Lions Gate Entertainment

(NYSE: LGF-B) Director Gordon Crawford acquired a total of 58,687 shares at at an average price of $9.57. To acquire these shares, it cost around $561.72 thousand. What’s Happening: Lionsgate recently reported Q4 revenue of $929.9 million and operating loss of $50.4 million.

Lionsgate recently reported Q4 revenue of $929.9 million and operating loss of $50.4 million. What Lions Gate Entertainment Does: Lions Gate engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

CommScope Holding

EVP and CFO David Kyle Lorentzen acquired a total of 17,887.465 shares at an average price of $8.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $145 thousand. What’s Happening: CommScope, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

CommScope, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. What CommScope Holding Does: CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks.

