U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.72% to 33,050.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.34% to 12,275.63. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.30% to 4,154.38.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 2.4% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Chewy, Inc. CHWY, up 24% and Lands' End, Inc. LE up 18%.



In trading on Thursday, utilities shares fell 0.5%.



Top Headline



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.

Hormel Foods posted quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.47 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.09 billion, versus expectations of $3.07 billion.

Hormel narrowed FY22 EPS guidance to $1.87 - $1.97 from $1.87 - $2.03. It continues to expect FY22 sales of $11.7 billion - $12.5 billion.



Equities Trading UP



Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX shares shot up 37% to $12.02 after the company announced it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib.



Shares of American Superconductor Corporation AMSC got a boost, shooting 22% to $6.42 following Q4 results.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares were also up, gaining 24% to $12.73 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.



Equities Trading DOWN

Immunic, Inc. IMUX shares tumbled 43% to $3.3701 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of Vidofludimus Calcium did not achieve the primary endpoint.



Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE were down 46% to $0.8110. Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has refused to accept the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter.



Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN was down, falling 44% to $0.9830 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $116.87, while gold traded up 1.2% to $1,870.60.



Silver traded up 1.6% to $22.27 on Thursday while copper rose 5.1% to $4.55.





Euro zone



European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.57%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.04%. The German DAX gained 1.01%, French CAC 40 jumped 1.27% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.59%.

The annual producer inflation in the Eurozone rose to a new record high of 37.2% in April from a revised 36.9% in March.



Economics



US-based companies announced plans to reduce 20,712 jobs from their payrolls during the month of May.



Private businesses in the US hired 128,000 workers in May, the ADP said.



US initial jobless claims dropped by 11 thousand to 200 thousand during the week ended May 28th.



Nonfarm labor productivity dropped an annualized 7.3% in the first quarter, while unit labor costs surged an annualized 12.6%.



US factory orders rose 0.3% for April.



US crude oil inventories declined by 5.068 million barrels in the week ended May 27th, following a 1.019-million-barrel drop in the prior week, the Energy Information Administration said.



COVID-19 Update

