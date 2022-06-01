Executives Sell Over $100M Of 4 Stocks

Gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

McKesson

The Trade: McKesson Corporation MCK EVP and CFO Britt Vitalone sold a total of 27,281 shares at an average price of $333.16. The insider received around $9.09 million from selling those shares.

McKesson, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. What McKesson Does: McKesson is a leading wholesaler of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospitals networks, and healthcare providers.

Digital Realty Trust

The Trade: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR EVP, Strategic Advisor David Ruberg sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price of $138.26. The insider received around $10.37 million as a result of the transaction.

Digital Realty Trust, during April, posted Q1 core FFO of $1.67. What Digital Realty Trust Does: Digital Realty owns and operates nearly 300 data centers worldwide. It has more than 35 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building.

IonQ

The Trade: IonQ, Inc. IONQ 10% owner Peter Sonsini sold a total of 2,922,966 shares at an average price of $5.84. The insider received around $17.07 million from selling those shares.

The company, last month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What IonQ Does: IonQ Inc is a leader in quantum computing, with a track record of innovation and deployment.

Eli Lilly and Company