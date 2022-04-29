Carter's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Carter's CRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:23 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carter's beat estimated earnings by 19.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was down $6.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 10.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carter's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.06
|1.73
|0.79
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|2.31
|1.93
|1.67
|1.98
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|960.93M
|713.84M
|664.49M
|Revenue Actual
|1.06B
|890.59M
|746.40M
|787.36M
To track all earnings releases for Carter's visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews