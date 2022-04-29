Carter's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Carter's CRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:23 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carter's beat estimated earnings by 19.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was down $6.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 10.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carter's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.06 1.73 0.79 0.32 EPS Actual 2.31 1.93 1.67 1.98 Revenue Estimate 1.03B 960.93M 713.84M 664.49M Revenue Actual 1.06B 890.59M 746.40M 787.36M

To track all earnings releases for Carter's visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.