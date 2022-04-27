7 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Boeing Company BA to report a quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.83 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.1% to $166.95 in after-hours trading.

