7 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 3:36 AM | 2 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Boeing Company BA to report a quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.83 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.1% to $166.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc GOOGL reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company’s board also authorized a huge stock buyback program of $70.0 billion of its Class A and Class C shares, representing about 4% of its market cap based on the last closing price. Alphabet shares dropped 3.2% to $2,314.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Microsoft shares jumped 4.5% to $282.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $20.11 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. T-Mobile shares gained 2.3% to $127.77 in after-hours trading.
  • Visa Inc. V reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Visa shares climbed 4.1% to $209.36 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Meta Platforms, Inc. FB to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $28.21 billion after the closing bell. Meta Platforms shares fell 2.4% to $176.64 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Ford Motor Company F is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $31.24 billion. Ford shares fell 0.3% to $14.66 in after-hours trading.

