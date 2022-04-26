Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 26, 2022: Raytheon, GE, Warner Bros., Digital World Acquisition And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

General Electric GE shares are trading 3.98% lower in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the company beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, coming in at 24 cents per share versus an estimate of 19 cents, while revenue fell $78 million from the same period last year. The company noted its extra challenges stem from the Russia-Ukraine war.

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading 1.88% higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. UPS shows first-quarter revenue increased 6.4% year-over-year to $24.4 billion, which beat the $23.79 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.05 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.88 per share

3M Co MMM shares are trading 1.58% lower after the company missed estimated earnings by 2.16%, reporting EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $2.31, while revenue fell $22 million from the same period last year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX shares are trading 1.41% lower after the company beat estimated earnings by 13.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.01, while revenues were boosted by $465 million over the same period last year.

Aemetis Inc AMTX entered a deal with JetBlue Airways valued at $350 million to provide the airline with 125 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel. To that end, shares are trading 4.92% higher in Tuesday’s pre-market session.

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD reported quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, representing a 228.57% increase over earnings of 21 cents per share from the same period last year. Warner Bros reported $3.16 billion in sales this quarter, representing a 13.14% increase over sales of $2.79 billion in the same period last year. Shares are trading 3.71% lower.

Twitter Inc TWTR accepted Elon Musk’s bid to purchase the company at $54.20 per share in a deal valued at $44 billion.

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC Former President Donald Trump told Fox News he will not be returning to Twitter after Musk’s purchase to focus on his social media platform Truth Social. Shares are trading 2.72% higher in Tuesday’s pre-market session.