HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Issues FY22 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:06am   Comments
HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has posted Q4 revenues of $15.1 billion, compared to $14.29 billion a year ago and missing the consensus of $15.37 billion.

  • EPS of $4.42, higher than $4.13 reported in 4Q of 2020, missed the estimate of $4.54.
  • "The omicron surge started to influence our business in early December," said Sam Hazen, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Same facility admissions increased 0.6% Y/Y, and same facility equivalent admissions increased 4.1%.
  • Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.15 billion, compared to $3.12 billion in Q4 FY20.
  • Dividend: HCA Healthcare declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on March 31, at the record date of March 17.
  • FY 22 Guidance: HCA Healthcare expects revenues of $60 billion - $62 billion, compared to the consensus of $61.48 billion.
  • It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $12.55 billion - $13.05 billion.
  • HCA sees diluted EPS of $18.40 - $19.20 versus the consensus of $18.73.
  • Price Action: HCA shares are down 3.25% at $232.21 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

