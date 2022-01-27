HCA Healthcare Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Issues FY22 Guidance
HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has posted Q4 revenues of $15.1 billion, compared to $14.29 billion a year ago and missing the consensus of $15.37 billion.
- EPS of $4.42, higher than $4.13 reported in 4Q of 2020, missed the estimate of $4.54.
- "The omicron surge started to influence our business in early December," said Sam Hazen, Chief Executive Officer.
- Same facility admissions increased 0.6% Y/Y, and same facility equivalent admissions increased 4.1%.
- Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.15 billion, compared to $3.12 billion in Q4 FY20.
- Dividend: HCA Healthcare declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on March 31, at the record date of March 17.
- FY 22 Guidance: HCA Healthcare expects revenues of $60 billion - $62 billion, compared to the consensus of $61.48 billion.
- It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $12.55 billion - $13.05 billion.
- HCA sees diluted EPS of $18.40 - $19.20 versus the consensus of $18.73.
- Price Action: HCA shares are down 3.25% at $232.21 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
