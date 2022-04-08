5 Stocks To Watch For April 8, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Biofrontera Inc. BFRI to report a quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.24 million before the opening bell. Biofrontera shares jumped 14.6% to $4.63 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. PriceSmart shares gained 0.7% to $80.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Camden Property Trust CPT priced a public offering of 2,900,000 common shares for gross proceeds of around $493 million. Camden Property Trust shares dropped 2.2% to $168.76 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

WD-40 Company WDFC reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY22 earnings of $5.14 to $5.27 per share on sales $522 million to $547 million. WD-40 shares jumped 9% to $190.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Kura Sushi USA KRUS reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance. Kura Sushi shares climbed 1.8% to $59.75 in the after-hours trading session.

